Deion Sanders Makes Delusional Comments: WATCH

Deion Sanders continues to oversee a circus with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado and Sanders got absolutely rocked last weekend by the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and you'd think the 28-10 loss might have humbled the Buffs.

Perhaps getting blown out on national TV would be a sign that it's time to smash the brakes on the nonstop distractions.

That's not happening. Instead, the college football world has been discussing a claim that Deion Sanders told the band to not play the fight song in favor of Shedeur Sander's rap song after touchdowns. The school issued a weak denial that confirmed Shedeur's rap song and the fight song will both be played.

Deion Sanders makes strange comments.

Instead of just letting this all go and focusing on what matters - winning football games - Deion is now seemingly launching subtle threats. He wants people to know he's not going to get personal, but he has a huge platform if he wanted to.

Sanders said the following during a Tuesday press conference:

"I never wanted to get personal. So, when it gets personal, you got to really think about that. You got to understand I have a huge platform I could really get personal if I wanted to, but I choose not to do that because that's not right. Some things in life is just not right, and I don't want to go there and I won't go there. But, think about it. Just my family alone the platform is enormous. If we really wanted to go there, we could go there, but we would never do that. We weren't raised like that."

You can watch Sanders' full comments starting around 2:20 below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's honestly just getting comical at this point. What is Deion Sanders even talking about? What is he going to do with his "platform"?

The man is a football coach, and not a successful one. He's 5-9 during his time in Colorado so far, and he's now subtly threatening people with his family's platform.

What's he going to do to people? Tweet at them? Big deal. He's out here acting like he's a hitter for the CIA. The man coaches football in Boulder.

He clearly isn't the dude he thinks he is, and these comments to the press are wild. Hell, let's get crazy with the situation. Go off, Deion. Do your worst. Let's get personal and see how it all shakes out because I don't think he realizes that being a football coach isn't exactly like being a general in the military.

"If we really wanted to go there, we could go there."

Alright, Deion. Sure, pal. Sure.

Colorado has Colorado State this week, and we're going to see things crumble fast if the Buffs lose that game. Prepare for plenty more drama. It's par for the course at this point with Deion. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.