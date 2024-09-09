Deion Sanders Reportedly Makes Childish Decision With Colorado's Band

Deion Sanders reportedly pulled a pretty comical move involving the Colorado band.

The Buffaloes fell to 1-1 in week two after getting absolutely boat raced off the field in Lincoln by the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

It was beyond embarrassing for Deion and his team. It was 28-0 before Colorado even knew what hit them, and the antics didn't stop with the bad play on the field.

Shedeur Sanders decided to throw his offensive line under the bus after the game. Now, it appears the circus isn't over just yet.

Deion Sanders wants Shedeur's rap song played after touchdowns

A report released over the weekend by DenverSports.com after the blowout loss to the Cornhuskers claims Deion has ordered the Colorado band to not play the fight song when Shedeur scores. The reason? He reportedly wants his son's awful rap song to play instead.

"A year later and the offensive line still doesn’t fight for each other.A year later and the fight song doesn’t even play in the stadium after the quarterback throws a touchdown. Deion Sanders told the band they couldn’t play if his son Shedeur Sanders scores a touchdown so that the loudspeaker can play a recording of his son’s song ‘Perfect Timing,’" Jake Shapiro wrote Saturday night. Colorado didn't return a request for comment by publication.

For those of you who have successfully lived life up until now without knowing about Shedeur's rap aspirations, you can hear his truly awful song below.

If this report is true, it's just the latest completely unnecessary distraction. Is Deion running a football program or a reality TV show? It's honestly hard to tell at times.

Fans don't go to football games to hear music from the team's quarterback. College sports is about traditions, and every team's fight song is important to the game day experience.

Opting for Shedeur's truly horrible rap song instead is wildly unnecessary and I'm sure not what fans want to see after just getting destroyed by Nebraska.

Yet, this is Colorado we're talking about. At this point, nothing really surprises me. One day, we had coaches throwing fists. Next, we have the team getting blown out. Now, we have music drama. The circus never ends. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.