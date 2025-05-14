Deion Sanders Heading To Netflix For New 'PRIME TIME' Docuseries Centered Around His Rise To The Top

Deion Sanders is trading Amazon Prime for Netflix, as the streaming service has announced a new show for the Colorado football coach.

The series, set to start in 2026, is a change for ‘Coach Prime’. Over the past few years, the focus of his show on Amazon has centered around his relationship with his kids, Shedeur, Shilo and Deion Sanders Jr., along with Travis Hunter.

Also, Deion's rise through the college football coaching ranks had been a topic of previous documentaries that followed him from Jackson State to Colorado, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at him trying to turn around each program.

Now with Netflix, the story of ‘Coach Prime’ will look back at his relationship with family, along with his well-documented health scares over the past few years.

"PRIME TIME will provide an in-depth look at one of pro sports’ most electrifying and polarizing figures, exploring his evolution from a two-sport pro phenom to a culture-defining coach and media personality," Netflix said in a release. "For the first time, Sanders opens up about deeply personal aspects of his life, including his relationship with his biological father, surviving an attempted suicide, and near-death health scares."

This feels more like a personal documentary, and not one centered around his daily life as a football coach. As for what the Colorado head coach had to say about making the move to Netflix, it sounds as though ‘Coach Prime’ is ready to peel back the curtain on his life.

"It means so much to finally be able to tell my unfiltered story, my TRUTH. I was PRIME TIME, then I dropped the TIME and went by PRIME, and now I’m in the third quarter of my life and they call me COACH PRIME," Deion Sander said in an announcement on Netflix. "Y’all knew a part of me each step of the way, but you never knew DEION … and I’m excited to share that with you all — the highs and lows, the truths and tragedies, and everything in between. They can’t stop or contain what God has purposed."

The upcoming season for Colorado will certainly be one to watch, given that Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are now in the NFL. For the Buffaloes, they will be embarking on a new journey, with transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis battling for the starting role.

Deion Sanders and Colorado will open the season against Georgia Tech, before jumping into Big 12 conference play.

As for what this new documentary will look like, it sounds as though Deion Sanders is ready to tell his story, in his own words.

Watch out, another ‘Prime Time’ documentary is coming in 2026.