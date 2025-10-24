Deion Sanders Makes Baffling Wildlife Comments, Can't Possibly Be Serious: WATCH

Deion Sanders wants people to believe he doesn't recognize basic animals in nature.

Sanders is currently in his third season leading the Colorado Buffaloes, and is sitting with a 3-4 record.

Now, I can say for a fact, as someone who has spent time in Colorado, that it's a state filled with incredible wildlife.

It's hard to get around it without seeing the majestic beauty of nature. Just don't expect the man leading the flagship program to recognize it.

Deion Sanders claims he doesn't know what moose are.

Sanders and the Buffaloes had a bye week last weekend, and the former NFL superstar spent some of his off time in Estes.

His thoughts on some of the biggest animals out there?

The Colorado coach doesn't know what they are.

"What do you call those big things? The moose? Elks? What's a moose? He's bigger? I'm black, okay. I don't know elk, moose, deer. They're all like family to me, but I saw a lot of big animals around Estes and I'm not used to that. So, it was great," Sanders told the media during a press conference earlier in the week.

You can watch Sanders' full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Okay, Sanders is absolutely 100% trolling, right? He doesn't know the difference between moose, elk and deer?

Yeah, there's absolutely no shot that's true. He's 58-years-old. I don't care if you're an outdoorsman or not, these are some of the most recognizable animals on the planet, besides house pets.

Has the man never seen "Bambi"? Does he not follow OutKick Outdoors? Does he have access to the internet?

I hate to put my tinfoil hat on, but this 100% seems like Sanders is simply playing with the media. After all, he seems to get a lot of joy out of doing that. If he wants to learn about nature, I'm more than happy to take him hunting. Now, that would be a great time. We might have to figure out a way to make that happen! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.