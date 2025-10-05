Deion Sanders Medical Condition Forces Him To Take Action On The Sideline

Deion Sanders was in obvious pain and discomfort on the sideline Saturday night as the University of Colorado coach watched his team lose to TCU.

At several points during the game which the Buffaloes lost, Sanders had to sit on the bench rather than patrol the sidelines.

At another point he removed his shoes.

Sanders Believes Clots Back

"I think I got more blood clots," Sanders said when asked about his behavior after the game. "Cat’s out of the bag, alright. I think I got more blood clots. It don’t make sense. I’m hurting like crazy."

Sanders dealt with blood clots in the fall of 2021 while he was coaching Jackson State and required surgery to remove two toes in his left foot.

A surgery to fix a dislocated toe and address a nerve issue was the starting point. Then Sanders developed blood clots in the femoral artery (a major artery of the leg). Those clots curtailed blood flow to his lower leg and foot.

And the reduced blood flow, swelling, and pressure buildup in the muscle tissue caused compartment syndrome — a condition where pressure inside muscle compartments rises to dangerous levels, cutting off circulation further.

Sanders Has Surgery History

He had recently had surgery on his left foot and the school’s trainer noticed that toes on his foot had turned black. Sanders ended up having the two biggest toes on his left foot amputated because of the femoral arterial clots.

Sanders fears he's having more of the same issues.

"I got a doctor’s appointment on Monday to see what time it is," he told reporters. "So that’s what’s going on. I’m not getting blood to my leg, that’s why my leg is throbbing.

"I’m sorry to get that out, but thank you for noticing."

Clots Have Slowed Former Great

This, of course, is all stunning news from the very beginning. Sanders is only 58 years old.

And this is coming to a Pro Football Hall of Fame player, who also played Major League Baseball, and was one of the greatest athletes of his time.

Ironically, the issues in his left foot and leg has limited Sanders mobility to a certain extent.

He was once one of the most explosive and fast players on any athletic field.