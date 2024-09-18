Deion Sanders Makes Stupid Claim, Forgets Previous Comments: VIDEO

Deion Sanders continues to operate a circus in Boulder.

The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-1 after beating in-state rival Colorado State in impressive fashion this past weekend, but when the team played an opponent with an actual pulse - Nebraska - they got boat raced off the field.

There's still nothing to suggest the Buffs will compete at a high level this year, but that's okay because Deio has a new target:

The media.

Deion Sanders attacks the media.

Deion Sanders launched into a bizarre attack on the media for seemingly no reason at all and suggested people are critical of players because they're jealous of their NIL earnings.

Sanders told the press the following, in part, during his weekly press conference:

"When I say I genuinely love these kids, I genuinely really do. It’s not about what they can do for me on the football field. It’s about what I can help them with in life. Landscape has changed in football. Once upon a time, you guys never attacked college players. Now they’re making more money than y’all, and some of y’all are envious and jealous about that. So, you’re on the attack. It was hands off a college player, because he was an amateur. Remember that? Remember that, guys? Now it’s hands on, go at ’em, any kind of way you want. They’re making more money than me and I’m mad about it. When you attack them, attack them, attack them, these guys are sensitive. They've never been attacked."

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Deion Sanders' point seems to be clear. The media shouldn't attack players just because they're getting paid money. Interesting point. Is there anyone who would like to respond?

Well, look at what we have here. Some comments from Deion Sanders on this very subject from 2023 when he said the following:

"You can't want a bag of money…You want to be paid like a professional, but you want to be treated like a child. That don't work. If you want to be compensated like a pro, the media now gonna treat you like a pro. You got kids working their butts off at these local restaurants, these local businesses, right, just to make it through college. Then you got a kid coming in here with a luxury car that really ain't done nothing. Then he mess around and drop a ball that is decisive in the game, and you think they're going to feel sorry for you? That don't work like that. If you're going to be motivated by the claps, you have to be motivated by the boos."

Deion Sanders must not have a great memory because he forgot he literally said the exact opposite of his new opinion prior to last season.

The Colorado coach seemed to forget that the internet is forever. Stuff you put out there is there to stay for good.

Furthermore, the average NIL deal for a college football player is believed to be under $50,000 annually. There are obviously some players that make much more, but on average, I don't think people are envious of the money. The vast majority of players aren't pulling down high six figures to a few million a year.

This is America. We love money and capitalism in this country. I would never dog anyone for making more money than me. That's an idiotic mindset, and let's be honest, Deion knows it. He also just needs an excuse to go to war.

You'd think Deion Sanders would be focused on winning football games. Instead, he's arguing with the press. The circus rolls on! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.