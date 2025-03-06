Deion Sanders Jr. Fires Back At Shedeur Sanders Critics, Compares Brother To Tiger Woods

As the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaches, Deion Sanders Jr. has stepped in to defend his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, from all the haters.

First, there's former scout Daniel Kelly, who called Shedeur "undraftable" and claimed he lacked the "dominant traits" needed for a quarterback to be successful in the NFL.

"Respectfully, I don’t understand the agenda out there to push him to go first round, but it’s not going to do him any favors once the regular season starts, and he has to face the realities of the NFL game," Kelly remarked. "I don’t get this one. He has no dominant traits on film."

Kelly cited Shedeur's slow release time, inability to avoid pressure and soft competition in college as the main reasons why a team shouldn't draft the former Colorado QB.

Big bro "Bucky" took to social media to respond to Kelly's comments on Monday.

"Bro just calm yo hoe ass down… we get it," Deion Jr. posted on X.

On Wednesday, Coach Prime's oldest son hopped back on X to re-post a clip from a 1996 interview with Tiger Woods. In the video, the interviewer calls the 20-year-old Woods "cocky" for suggesting he could win his PGA Tour debut.

"Looks very familiar," Bucky wrote, in reference to the critics who interpret Shedeur's arrogance as cocky or arrogant.

Tiger, by the way, went on to win two titles in 1996 and was named the PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year. Nearly 30 years later, he's tied for the most PGA Tour event wins in history with 82. He's also the greatest golfer of all time.

No offense to Shedeur, but that's a pretty tall order.