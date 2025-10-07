Deion Sanders Reveals New Health Scare, Undergoing Four-Hour Procedure On Tuesday

After battling cancer and multiple surgeries, Colorado's Deion Sanders now faces another health setback but remains optimistic about recovery

Deion Sanders was clearly dealing with health-related issues during Saturday's game against TCU. Now, the Colorado head coach says that he will undergo a procedure today which should help fix the problem.

During the Buffs' most recent game, Sanders could be seen on the sidelines hobbling, and struggling to get around the field. He was also not wearing a shoe at times during the game, which he discussed following the loss.

"Cat’s out of the bag, all right. I think I’ve got more blood clots," Deion Sanders mentioned. "It don’t make sense. I’m hurting like crazy. … I’m not getting blood to my leg. That’s why my leg is throbbing."

He looked to be in an extreme amount of pain during the loss, and will now have a procudure that is expected to last four hours on Tuesday.

"I am having a procedure today/ Prayerfully I’ll be right back at practice tomorrow," Sanders mentioned about recovery time. "It is what it is and we found what we found. We knew what it was. I have a wonderful team of doctors at UC Health and a team of wonderful team of trainers here. I got a lot of well wishes from folks telling me I need to slow down.

"It has nothing to do with me working at the level that I'm trying to compete at. It is hereditary. It is what it is. It's nothing I could have done."

Deion Sanders Had Bladder Removed After Cancer Found

This is just the latest setback for Sanders, who was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his bladder.

Deion Sanders was sent to a urologist following a scan in April. He was diagnosed with a bladder tumor at the time, where doctors removed it through a procedure.

The head coach also made the decision to have his bladder removed during the procedure, which he dealt with a catheter, along with bags attached to his hip.

From that point, Sanders has been on the Colorado sidelines, but this latest health scare had plenty of folks worried.

We are wishing Coach Prime a speedy recovery!