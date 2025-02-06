Deion Sanders Claims He 'Couldn't Coach Pro Ball' Because Of How Practices Are Run After Cowboys Rumors

Deion Sanders' name was somewhat in the mix with the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching vacancy. Somewhat is the important word there, given that Sanders never had a formal interview for the job, but did have discussions with team owner Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys ultimately hired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as the franchise's next head coach, but Sanders' being loosely tied to the gig was the talk of the football world for a while.

We're now just learning that Deion Sanders doesn't think he could, or would want, to coach at the professional level.

Sanders recently welcomed former Dallas quarterback and teammate Troy Aikman onto his ‘We Got Time Today’ show. The two did a bit of reminiscing, and when the topic of practice came up, that's when Sanders made the admission that he "couldn't coach" in the NFL.

"I couldn't coach pro ball, because the way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn't take it," Sanders said. "As a man, and as a football enthusiast, and I care about the game. The game is still providing for Troy and I, so there is no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough."

Sanders' comments came after Aikman said he never wanted to throw a single incompletion in practice, while Sanders never wanted to allow Michael Irvin to catch a ball during their sessions.

Essentially, Sanders was insinuating that he doesn't think his more old-school style of coaching during practice would translate well to the modern NFL, specifically on the practice field.

Aikman disagreed with Sanders after his claim and explained that he believed his former teammate would be a great coach at the NFL level.

Sanders' name will continue to pop up in the NFL coaching rumors as long as he continues to coach at the college level, and those rumors will grow louder if he keeps putting together winning seasons and coaching up NFL talent.