Deion Sanders Compares Shohei Ohtani To Michael Jordan, Tom Brady

Shohei Ohtani has taken over the second half of the Major League Baseball season thanks to his successful chase for history. The first ever 50 home run, 50 stolen base season. An awe-inspiring 6-6 game with 10 runs batted in, 17 total bases and two steals.

The list of accomplishments is already impressive, and with six games remaining, including three at Coors Field in Denver, the numbers could get even higher. Entering Tuesday afternoon, Ohtani has 53 home runs and 55 stolen bases. He's one of just three hitters in the National League with a batting average over .300. He leads the NL in runs, home runs, RBI, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases. As well as his league adjusted OPS+ of 186, where the league average is 100.

He's accounted for more runs on the bases than any player in baseball other than Corbin Carroll. He's created more runs above average offensively, 73.3, than anyone in the NL…by 32 runs (Marcell Ozuna, 41.1)

Prominent figures from other sports have noticed Ohtani's jaw-dropping season, including Colorado Buffaloes head coach and former MLB player Deion Sanders.

At a press conference Tuesday, Sanders compared the 30-year-old superstar to a few other elite athletes: Michael Jordan and Tom Brady. "Ohtani is incredible," Sanders said. "I mean, you can compare him to the Jordans and Tom Bradys of the world. That's who he is, he's doing things that we haven't fathomed."

High praise from another top-level star.

Is Deion Sanders Right About Shohei Ohtani's Place In Athletic History?

The counterpoint that will surely be made to Sanders' comparison is that Jordan and Brady won championships. A lot of championships. Ohtani hasn't, to this point in his career.

But baseball is wildly different than the NFL or the NBA. One player, no matter how good that player is, can affect games the way one player can in the NBA. Or the starting quarterback in the NFL.

It wasn't Ohtani's fault that the Angels weren't able to surround him with a competitive roster. Nor is it his fault that the rules of MLB's free agency meant he couldn't leave for more competent pastures until after his sixth season in the league. Ohtani also improved himself both as a hitter and pitcher, despite a Tommy John surgery and being the only player in the sport to do both at an elite level.

In his 2022 season as a pitcher, he had a 2.33 ERA, struck out almost 12 hitters per nine innings, and made 28 starts with a 5.6 WAR. And then hit 34 home runs, stole 11 bases and was 42% better than league average as a hitter in the same year.

When healthy, he's arguably a top-15 pitcher in baseball. And is on pace to hit 55 home runs and steal 57 bases. When no one had ever had more than 43 of each in the same season until now. But because of the difficulties of winning in baseball, where the gaps between teams are generally much smaller than other sports, there's no guarantee he and the Dodgers win a championship this year. Or any year. No matter how good they are, how well Ohtani plays, or his contributions on both sides of the ball.

He can never be Jordan or Brady, because those types of dynasties are all but impossible in MLB. But in terms of production and impact on the sport? It's hard to argue with Deion.