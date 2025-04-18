Deion Sanders Calls Out ACC School For Trying To Poach Current Colorado Player With NIL Offer

Deion Sanders chose an interesting time to call out another school for tampering with one of his Colorado players this week, alleging that Virginia was trying to drop a bag during the transfer portal period.

While tampering is, and has been part of college athletics, especially with the portal being open until next Friday, the Colorado coach doing it publicly should not surprise anyone. Let's be honest, if a school is not talking to other players through backdoor channels, they aren't doing their jobs.

It's just reality in this era of collegiate sports. But, that doesn’t mean the coach who could be losing a player doesn't have the right to say something about it in a public forum.

Usually, this type of stuff is handled behind the scenes, given that if you're accusing someone else of doing something shady, you probably want to make sure your own house is clean.

But, clearly Deion Sanders wasn't worried about this coming back to bite him, as he took aim at Virginia for trying to grab one of his players with an ‘NIL’ bag filled with extra cash. This week, a video was released by Deion Sanders Jr., which showed his father calling out the ACC school.

Who was the player that Virginia was allegedly targeting? Deion Sanders made that clear when he asked for a guy who was not entering the portal to break down the practice. In a somewhat joking way, the Colorado coach made sure the cameras were rolling.

"Where's Carter (Stoutmire)? Carter got offered the bag. Virginia, you gotta stop," Sanders proclaimed. "I let you have one. I ain't say nothing about it. C'mon now."

It should be noted that Isaiah Augustave, the leading rusher for Colorado last season, entered the transfer portal this week, and has already visited Virginia this week.

One would have to wonder if there is any type of tampering that has gone on at Colorado over the last few years with Deion Sanders as the head coach. No, right? There couldn't have been any funny business going on in Boulder, right?

Of all the colleges that are currently talking to other potential players that are not in the transfer portal right now, I guess the Buffaloes are the only school not participating. Sure, that seems right.

But if there's one thing about Deion Sanders, it's that he's not afraid to let his thoughts be known. In this case, I wonder if the Colorado staff has made any calls over the past month to players currently not on its roster that could help out next season.

