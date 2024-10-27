Deion Sanders Told Us Colorado Would Get Here, And They Delivered. Travis Hunter Helps Clinch Bowl Game Berth

I don’t think many people expected Deion Sanders to have his team eligible for a bowl with four games remaining, or be in the hunt for a Big 12 championship following the loss to Nebraska last month.

But six games later, the Buffaloes clinched a bowl berth, and are fighting for a spot in the conference championship game following the 34-23 win over Cincinnati on Saturday night.

While the rest of the country was doubting Colorado, this team is now 5-1 over its last six games and are clearly turning the page as a program. One of the most interesting parts of this situation is that they've done it without all the glitz and glamour, along with massive television ratings.

Although he loves the spotlight, and will deliver some unforgettable quotes in the process, we've seen this Colorado team turn the corner without the usual headlines that follow a win, or that close loss to Kansas State earlier this month.

All they've done since losing to the Cornhuskers is find different ways to beat their opponents, winning on the road and in Boulder. Earlier this week, as they prepared for a showdown with Cincinnati that had major implications on the Big 12 standings, and their postseason fate, Deion Sanders made it clear that this team deserved everything that has come from their hard work.

"We have earned where we are. We actually feel like we're better than what we are," Deion Sanders mentioned this past week. "Because we are just starting to see the fruit of the work and the understanding of the expectations that we have for ourselves. Forget what others have for us, but what we have for ourselves."

Yes, they are certainly seeing the fruits of their labor pay off, which was evident against the Bearcats on Saturday night in front of another sold-out crowd at Folsom Field. Now, sitting at 6-2 on the season, the Buffaloes are eligible for a bowl game, and still in the running for a Big 12 title game appearance.

Colorado In The Hunt For Big 12 Championship Game, CFP Hopes

Having lost to Kansas State, the Wildcats do hold the tiebreaker for third-place in conference standings, but with four games left on the schedule, anything is possible in the Big 12, which has proven to be chaotic over the past month.

If you want proof of how wild the Big 12 has been this season, look no further than the preseason media poll, compared to where we are now. Utah was picked to win the conference, but the Utes are 1-4, while Oklahoma State was picked to finish 3rd and the Cowboys are 0-5. The 4th and 5th spot went to Kansas and Arizona, but they are a combined 2-8 in conference play.

Every game remaining on the schedule is winnable, and they could be favored in each one, starting in two weeks against Texas Tech. Then, there are games against Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State to finish the 2024 regular season.

Colorado needs to win out, and they need Kansas State to lose another game. As for Iowa State, who is currently undefeated in Big 12 play, they will end the regular season with a game against Kansas State, which could have major ramifications. Simply put, the Buffaloes need some help, but there's still a good chance to be playing for a conference title, along with the College Football Playoff.

Travis Hunter Has Another Monster Game For Colorado

One of the best players in college football, if not the best, Travis Hunter once again had a fabulous game against the Bearcats. Hunter had two touchdowns, nine receptions and 154 yards receiving in the process of another two-way night on the field.

Travis Hunter will assuredly have a spot waiting for him in New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony following the regular season finale, and rightfully so. It feels like this is a two-way battle between Hunter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who helped the Broncos defeat UNLV on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Judging by the defenses that he will face down the stretch, Travis Hunter will have enough opportunities to continue wowing voters across the country. It helps that Shedeur Sanders is throwing him the ball, as he finished with over 320 yards and three touchdowns against the Bearcats.

In the meantime, Colorado keeps winning football games and looks as though they are enjoying the fact that there aren't headlines about them on a daily basis.

Deion Sanders told us that this team was going to turn the corner in 2024. Now 6-2 on the season, I'd imagine there are a lot of folks who wish they would've listened more closely.

He promised Colorado fans that this program would get better, and he has certainly kept his word.