Deion Sanders Says Colorado Stars Will Play In Bowl Game: ‘We're Not Going To Tap Out’

It's become commonplace for star college football players who are entering the NFL Draft to skip their second-tier bowl games. According to Deion Sanders, though, that won't be the case for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Not only will the Buffs' stars suit up to play, but they'll also set an example for the rest of the college football world, according to Coach Prime.

"Our kids are going to play in our bowl game because that’s what we signed up to do," Sanders said during his media availability Friday. "We’re going to finish. We’re not going to tap out because that throws off the structure of next season.

"There’s a couple teams that should take note. They laid an egg in the bowl game, and they haven’t recovered since. We don’t plan on doing that. We plan on going out there fighting just like we fought today, regardless of where we are."

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Deion's son) and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter are both expected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

RELATED: Travis Hunter Deserves The Heisman After What He Did Against Oklahoma State

And Shedeur didn't seem to have any issues with his father's assertion that he would play one last time in a Colorado uniform.

"It’s a team thing," Sanders said Friday. "If me and T and a couple of other players aren’t out there, the Buffs aren’t going to look the same. We understand the pieces we are to the team, the leaders we are overall and the amount of players that would sit out if we weren’t out there doing it."

After going 4-8 last season, Deion Sanders' team saw a massive turnaround in 2024 — finishing fourth in the Big 12 Conference at 9-3. The Buffs are looking to win their first bowl game since 2004.