Deion Sanders Shares Emotional Moment With Colorado Player Retiring From Football Due To Health Concerns

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders shared a heartfelt moment with one of his players who made the difficult decision to hang up the cleats and retire from football.

Buffaloes' running back Charlie Offerdahl announced in front of his teammates on the first day of fall camp on Tuesday that he would be calling it quits due to a history of concussions. The Colorado native shared an emotional message with his teammates and coaching staff, thanking them for the experience he had on the gridiron.

"I won't be coming back this year. Just how serious this last concussion was, and how many I've had leading up to it, it's pretty scary for me and my family. I will be hanging it up. I just wanted to take this time to let everybody know here and thank you guys," Offerdahl said.

"I love you guys. How much you guys have done for me, and my football career, and becoming a young man. Obviously, Coach Prime, I love you coach. When you first came in, you believed in me when nobody else did, not even myself, and I can't thank you enough for that. As a player, you can't ask for anything else from a coach," he continued.

Offerdahl, who is on track to graduate this December, also noted that he was in the process of applying for dental school, which led Sanders to step in and ask his 5.4 million Instagram followers to pull some strings and look out for his former player who is taking on a new, expensive challenge.

Offerdahl also thanked God at multiple points throughout his announcement to his teammates and coaches while alluding to Sanders' recent health battle.

Sanders recently announced that he is now cancer-free after being diagnosed with bladder cancer and battling the illness for the last four months. Surgeons removed a tumor found in his bladder, and he also made the decision to have his bladder removed altogether during the procedure.