Deion Sanders Destroyed On Social Media After Humiliating Loss

Social media was scorching hot Saturday night as Nebraska dominated Colorado.

The Buffaloes traveled to Lincoln for a game that came with deafening hype. The media and Deion Sanders have tried to convince people Colorado is the real deal.

Some of us (hand up!) have simply asked for some proof this is a real football program and not a reality TV show.

Well, we got the answer as Colorado got crushed 28-10 by an unranked Nebraska squad.

Social media erupts after Nebraska beats Colorado.

As you'd expect, people wasted absolutely no time before rushing to social media to dance on Colorado's grave. Check out some of the reactions below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As I often like to say, there are a few moments that always unite the internet. Deion Sanders getting pulverized on national television against an unranked and pretty irrelevant Nebraska team (no offense to Nebraska fans, you know I love you all) is clearly one of those moments.

We've had to deal with Colorado hype for more than a year at this point, and it's just absurd. The team went 4-8 last season, but that didn't stop the hype.

Hell, barely beating FCS NDSU didn't stop the hype. Deion carries himself like the Buffaloes are Georgia. After Saturday night, it looks pretty clear Colorado will struggle with any team that has a pulse.

Next up is Colorado State for Deion Sanders and his squad. The Buffaloes drop that game and social media will go nuclear. Let me know what you think of the state of Deion's program at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.