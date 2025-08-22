Deion Sanders Demands Players Not Dress Like Slobs, Lays Down The Law With Blunt Comments: WATCH

Deion Sanders is entering his third year with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders has zero interest in seeing his Colorado players dress like slobs.

Sanders is entering his third year with the Buffaloes in Boulder, and he's entering a new phase of the program.

Heisman winner Travis Hunter is gone, his son Shedeur is now riding the bench for the Browns instead of being his QB1, and it's time for a bit of a reset.

As any coach will tell you, a new era requires making the rules clear from day one. That includes the dress code.

Deion Sanders lays out blunt dress code for Colorado players.

A video is going viral on X of Sanders making it crystal clear to his players that dressing like a slob won't be tolerated.

Sanders told his players the following, in part, in the viral clip:

"No slides. I'm going to send people to campus tomorrow. If I see you with slides on campus, it's going to be a problem. If I see you with a hoodie on in class or headphones on in class, it's gonna be a problem. If I see you sitting in the back of the classroom, it's going to be a problem. Do we understand that? And if you're online and have online classes and don't have a shirt on or you got a wife beater on or you have something stupid on that causes a distraction or you walk around during that online session, it's going to be a problem."

You can watch Sanders' comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There is a serious problem with how people dress in this country, and I don't care if I get blowback for saying it. The laziness is embarrassing.

You certainly don't need to be in a suit and tie at all times, but not looking like a slob should be the bare minimum. Yet, many people fail to meet it.

Need proof? Walk into any airport in America, and you will see people dressed in a fashion that is revolting. The tweet below is from just a couple of weeks ago.

There is literally no excuse for a college football player on a full-ride scholarship to look presentable in public and in class. They're among the most recognizable faces of the university they represent.

They 100% should be held to a higher standard, and lacking discipline in the little things like the way you dress is a solid sign they will lack discipline in the big things.

Props to Deion Sanders for laying out clear standards. What do you think of his comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.