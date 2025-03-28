Deion Sanders, Colorado Agree To Monster Contract

Deion Sanders is going to be running the show in Boulder, Colorado for the foreseeable future.

On Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes announced that they had signed "Coach Prime" to a 5-year contract worth $54 million. The signing puts him among the top-10 highest paid coaches in college football , tied with UNC’s Bill Belichick at No. 8.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in a statement. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?"

While an average of $10 million a year might seem like a lot for a guy who has only amassed a 12-13 record in two seasons at the helm, it isn’t when you consider where Colorado was before he arrived.

Before the Buffaloes finished 9-4 last season, they had only had five winning seasons from 2000-2023 . Once a proud powerhouse, Colorado had become a joke in the college football world.

But in just two seasons, Sanders has injected new energy into the program while producing well on the field. Getting nine wins last fall was a huge step in the right direction, and producing a Heisman Trophy winner (Travis Hunter) and a possible top-10 pick (his son, QB Shedeur) has shown this isn’t just a PR stunt - this guy is legit.

Now, he’s got five more years to show the world what he can do. The future looks bright in Boulder.