Deion Sanders Goes After The People Who Were 'Lying' About Shedeur Sanders Before NFL Draft

It's been nearly two months since we all witnessed Shedeur Sanders have to wait until the fifth round of the NFL Draft to hear his name called by the Cleveland Browns, but his father Deion Sanders is still clearly upset about the ‘lying’ that led up to his son being taken.

In what was a very awkward moment for those who projected the former Colorado quarterback to be taken in the first round, the stench of what transpired leading up to the NFL Draft is something that still bothers Deion Sanders.

At the same time, Shilo Sanders went undrafted, which led him to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent, which also seemed to bother the Colorado head coach.

Speaking with former NFL conerback Asante Samuel on his podcast "Say What Needs To Be Said" last Friday, Coach Prime discussed the aftermath of seeing his son Shedeur fall in the draft, and the chatter that surrounded the quarterback in the lead up.

"It hurt. But the bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise," Deion Sanders pointed out. "There was some foolish stuff that went on, but that gave them something that they needed... That edge that Tom (Brady) had, it gave them the edge that you had, it gave them the edge that I have. Folks said we weren't gonna be nothing. But we had to prove that. It gave them the edge that they needed. Both of them."

Reports Of Shedeur Sanders Not Being Prepared For Meetings Irk Deion

The conversations around what led to his drop were filled with different takes from NFL ‘sources’ that would not put their names on the reports. One of those was the chatter surrounding Shedeur Sanders showing up to NFL combine meetings acting as if he didn’t want to be there, which included a meeting with the New York Giants.

Safe to say, Deion Sanders took issue with the reports that painted his son in a bad light, especially when it was ‘reported’ that he was wearing headphones during those conversations.

"When you sit up there and say something like he went into a meeting unprepared, like, dude. Shedeur Sanders? Who has had six different (offensive) coordinators, who has still functioned and leveled-up every time we brought somebody new in, and you're gonna tell me he was unprepared?" Deion Sanders exclaimed "You're gonna tell me he had on headphones? Anybody who knows my son understands he's a professional. He's gonna go into a meeting with headphones on? Y'all, come on now."

I have to say, some of these reports were clearly being pushed out for a reason, whether that was to hurt Deion Sanders is up for debate.

But, when it comes to his son's character, Deion Sanders pointed out how they've handled themselves through years of being in the spotlight.

Deion Sanders Makes Point To Say Folks Were Lying About His Kids

The argument of whether any of the reports leading up to the NFL Draft were true could be discussed until we're blue in the face.

But for Deion Sanders, he obviously did not appreciate some of the chatter surrounding his kids, which he pointed out were lies, while also mentioning the fact that you've never seen any of them in trouble for off-field issues.

"Stop lying. You got to understand my kids are built for everything," Sanders noted. "We had two TV shows, we had shows in high school with playing football junior and senior years. We've always been in front of the camera, so they know how to navigate, they know how to handle themselves.

"You're not going to catch them in no foolery or no mess. You're not going to do that whatsoever."

As for where things stand now, it looks as though both Shedeur and Shilo have put the NFL Draft behind them. The talk coming out of Cleveland is that Sanders is making a strong push for the starting spot, out-performing Dillon Gabriel in the process.

There are plenty of eyes on Shedeur right now, but if he focuses on just playing football, and keeps gaining the trust of his teammates, we could see him as the starting quarterback for the Browns this upcoming season.