DeForest Buckner Trains An Ohio State Buckeye To Be A Good Oregon Duck

The NFL says players must not gamble but, let's be honest, there are friendly wagers that do not involve money among teammates and friends that are allowed. And we might have just seen the best one from Colts teammates DeForest Buckner and Tyquan Lewis.

Buckner, you should know, attended Oregon.

Tyquan Lewis Loses Bet

Lewis attended Ohio State.

Oregon beat Ohio State a couple of weeks back.

See where this is going?

Buckner on Wednesday made Lewis, his Indianapolis Colts teammate, pay the price for his alma mater's failure against Oregon a couple of weeks ago.

Joke's On Ohio State

Buckner took the opportunity during a media availability Wednesday to introduce an Oregon Duck to reporters. It was obviously a person in an Oregon Duck mascot costume.

"See this specific duck is a bad duck," Buckner said as the duck stood at the podium in front of reporters. "See, he's in a long line of Ohio State Buckeye fans. And, you know, with a lot of training and a lot of beating into him, he became Oregon's biggest supporter.

"Let's go Ducks! Ain't that right?"

And with that, Buckner removed the Duck head to reveal Lewis – who was drafted out of Ohio State in the second-round of the 2018 draft.

Good News Horizon For Colts

Lewis, rather, the Duck had nothing to add other than to meekly leave the stage.

And this is perhaps one of the more pure and comical moments of public interplay among NFL teammates we've seen this season.

Good stuff.

And the Colts hope more good stuff is on the horizon because Buckner on Wednesday was designated to return to practice after being on the injured reserve list.