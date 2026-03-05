It's Over! Defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers Officially Trade Deadline Sellers

Three straight Stanley Cup Finals appearances and back-to-back Cup wins is something few teams in history will ever be able to replicate.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. But as they say, "all good things must come to an end eventually."

That's right, the Florida Panthers, winners of the last two Stanley Cups, are officially trade deadline sellers, jettisoning offseason acquisition Jeff Petry for a measly seventh-round draft pick, with talk of more moves to come in the next 24 hours.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

The rumors that star goaltender and two-time Vezina Award winner, Sergei Bobrovsky, is on the chopping block make it safe to assume that the powers that be in Sunrise, Florida, are waving the white flag for the 2025-26 season.

Bob has had a rough season statistically speaking, but the 37-year-old netminder hasn't exactly been helped by injuries and inconsistent play on the back end.

The Cats aren't in hard-sell mode, since most of their highest priced talent is locked into place in South Florida for the next half decade, but it's sad to see key pieces from the Stanley Cup run like AJ Greer, Tomas Nosek, and, most importantly, Bobrovsky, being put on the market.

It's a stark reminder that dynasties in a sport like the NHL – with its hard salary cap and even harder style of play – are fleeting.

The Panthers could very well get healthy over the summer, retool and reload, and make another run at a Cup in 2026-27.

But seeing the run end without so much as a chance to defend their banner in the postseason is a tough pill to swallow for every Cats fan.

I was pounding the alarm as early as September, when a season-ending injury to captain Aleksander Barkov coupled with the loss of star winger Matthew Tkachuk for half the year meant Florida would be without their two best players to start their quest for a three-peat.

Things only spiraled from there, as a myriad of injuries seemed to plague the Panthers early in their campaign.

By the time the dust had settled and the key pieces started to return, Florida found itself in a hole it couldn't dig out of thanks to inconsistent play and lack of chemistry.

On the bright side, should the Cats miss the playoffs, there is a very good chance they will have a high-end draft pick in a year that is loaded with top-level talent.

Regardless of whether that comes to fruition, I tried to caution people about labeling this team a dynasty too early.

There is still time to write their names in the history books, with a chance to win three Cups in four years next season.

But, for right now, it's time to accept the fact that this season will likely end unceremoniously in April for the Cats, as it will for a majority of the other teams in the NHL.

Three straight Stanley Cup Finals appearances and back-to-back Cup wins is something few teams in history will ever be able to replicate.

If you're a Panthers fan like me, that's something no one will ever be able to take away from you.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to watch reruns of Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals and cry myself to sleep.