Aaron Rodgers Defends Mike Tomlin Against Hot Seat Talks After Brutal Loss To Texans

There is a certain kind of cold that only exists in Pittsburgh in January when the season ends. After Monday night’s 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans, Steelers fans and coach Mike Tomlin are feeling that pit of despair again, and talk of the coach's hot seat will surely come back in full force.

Though the standard in Pittsburgh is no longer championships, 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers sees the ‘Fire Tomlin’ chatter as pure nonsense.

After the playoff loss, Rodgers spoke on the evolving league and how it's perhaps mistreated a veteran, proven coach like Tomlin.

"This league has changed a lot in my 21 years," Rodgers said after the game.

"You know, when you hear conversation about the Mike Tomlins of the world, Matt LaFleurs of the world – those are just two that I've played for – when I first got in the league, there wouldn't be (a) conversation about whether those guys were on the hot seat."

"The validity given to the Twitter experts and all the experts on TV now who make it seem like they know what the hell they're talking about, to me, that's an absolute joke," Rodgers added.

"For either of those two guys to be on the hot seat is really apropos of where we're at as a society and as a league."

The Steelers brought in Rodgers to fix what had been broken for nearly a decade, under Tomlin's watch.

But Rodgers and the Steelers looked hesitant and immobile, taking four sacks and being on the run at the will of the Texans' defense.

Rodgers' season, and likely his career, ended on an intercepted throw to Houston's Calen Bullock.

Rodgers finished going 17-of-33 for 146 yards and a turnover. Even with all the breaks Pittsburgh caught, they looked ill-prepared to capitalize on them, which will inevitably fall back on the coach.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud lost the ball five times, losing two fumbles. He threw for 250 yards (21-of-35) with a touchdown and an interception.

This loss makes it nine years since Mike Tomlin last won a playoff game.

Since January 2017, the Steelers have been 0-7 in the postseason, consistently doing just enough to get in, but not enough to matter once they arrive. There is a growing belief around the league that this could be Tomlin’s final season with the Steelers.

If so, it ends without resolution. Though Tomlin will amass suitors this offseason as the coaching carousel around the NFL rages on.

The Steelers committed future resources to one season of Aaron Rodgers and received the same result they did with lesser quarterbacks.

For Steelers fans, this is the difficult truth. For the foreseeable future, January will remain the same under Tomlin.

