DeAndre Hopkins' $35 Gameday Outfit From Goodwill Showcased Better Taste Than Most NFL Players

NFL athletes, they're just like the rest of us.

Contrary to popular belief, saving money can still turn heads. It’s one of life’s greater virtues and might just keep you from having to call into Dave Ramsey’s show begging for advice.

Baltimore Ravens wideout DeAndre Hopkins made a confident entrance in Week 8 with an outfit he curated for just $35 after a trip to Goodwill.

Most of us probably wouldn’t wear a sleeveless V-neck on a big day out, but Hopkins wore it proudly and somehow made it look passable.

A strong Ravens win over the Bears, 30-16, also headlined Hopkins’ Sunday — and just like that, Baltimore’s undefeated in games where he shops Goodwill instead of Gucci.

Most reactions called out what we’re all thinking: he looked better in his Goodwill fit than his teammates did in their designer drip.

"$35 outfit looks better than most every other outfit I see these dudes pull up in," one fan commented.

The NFL shared a video of Hopkins’ trip to Goodwill, where the 33-year-old receiver showed how to keep it stylish at the pro level without spending big.

While some NFL players arrive in thousands of dollars’ worth of Chrome Hearts, Hopkins showed off the simple man’s appeal.

Once you get past that unmistakable thrift-store smell, any Goodwill is capable of delivering some serious style gems.

It’s cool because it’s something a lot of us get … we’ve all found a favorite outfit digging through thrift racks at some point.

And as adults, when the wallet gets thin, thrifting becomes a necessity.

Much like the thrill of bargain hunting in a fantasy league's pool of free agents, the amazement of thrifting comes from what you’ll find when you stop expecting a price tag to define quality.

From crusty NFL jerseys to Tommy Bahama shirts, thrift stores have always been a dependable source of style, proof that in America, trickle-down clothes ‘economics’ works.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela