De'Aaron Fox’s Wife Sparks Tense Clash with Ex-Kings Teammate Malik Monk

De'Aaron Fox returned to face his former team, the Sacramento Kings, this week, but his wife, Recee Fox, stole the headlines after confronting his ex-teammate, Malik Monk.

Friday night's matchup between Fox's San Antonio Spurs and the Sacramento Kings ended with a decisive 127-109 victory for the home-team Kings.

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 7: Malik Monk #0 of the Sacramento Kings celebrates during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 7, 2025 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

After Sacramento's win, Malik Monk and Recee Fox were seen talking on the court. She appeared visibly upset with Monk. As Recee's behavior grew more aggressive, a man tried stepping in to intervene.

Monk sat out the contest — he shared the court as teammates with De'Aaron Fox both in Sacramento and Kentucky back in college.

Recee seemed to have several grievances to air, possibly about the trade that sent Fox to the struggling Spurs or the tension between Malik and De'Aaron following their comments on the deal.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: De'Aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs shakes hands with members of the Sacramento Kings after their game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center on March 07, 2025 in Sacramento, California. The is Fox's first game back in Sacramento after being traded from the Kings. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Speaking about his new team, De'Aaron Fox praised the Spurs for feeling more like a family. When Malik responded, implying Fox had wanted to leave Sacramento, Fox fired back with a sharper retort on social media.

"It was crazy because he was one of the reasons I came here for sure," Monk said. "But yeah, we've got to move on. I know it's a business. By the looks of it, they say he wanted to be out of here, so he got what he wanted."

"Everybody has the same story about the dysfunction, but yeah, it's my fault," Fox posted on X before deleting the message.

De'Aaron Fox also remarked that he'd be happy to leave Sacramento without coach Mike Brown leading the team. Brown was fired in December 2024, and Fox's exit followed shortly after.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 15: Malik Monk #0 of the Sacramento Kings celebrates with De'Aaron Fox #5 after scoring in the second half of the game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on March 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

