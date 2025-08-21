WNBA's Sex Toy Craze Leads To Third Arrest

A third man is in handcuffs in connection with the dildo-throwing chaos that hit the WNBA last month.

The latest case involves 32-year-old Charles Burgess of Dayton, Ohio, who turned himself in to New York police after being "on the run" since August 5, the night he tossed a dildo onto the court at Barclays Center during a game between the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings.

Police say the lime-green dildo struck a 12-year-old girl in the leg.

Burgess faces multiple charges, including attempted assault and reckless endangerment. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and was released on his own recognizance until a December court date.

The charges sparked debate online, led by OutKick founder Clay Travis, who posted on X: "A Dayton, Ohio man has been charged with two counts of assault for throwing a green dildo at a WNBA game in New York City. Assault?!"

The dildo-throwing streak has cooled off since the WNBA began cracking down on fans and arrests started stacking up. On July 29 in Atlanta, 23-year-old Delbert Carver was arrested after tossing a toy onto the floor during a Dream game, facing charges that included disorderly conduct and public indecency. Days later in Chicago, another green toy landed on the court during a Sky game, though no arrests were made.

On August 5 in Phoenix, 18-year-old Kaden Lopez was arrested after a thrown object struck a man and his 9-year-old niece. Lopez later admitted it was a prank.

The WNBA has warned fans that anyone caught throwing objects will be ejected, banned for at least a year, and could also face criminal charges.

Clay Travis also interviewed an anonymous individual claiming to be the true "mastermind" behind the WNBA sex-toy tosses.

The self-described organizer dismissed earlier arrests as clout-chasing or police mistakes, insisting the stunts were never meant to cause harm but were simply pranks. He called WNBA games "the funniest place to throw a bright green sex toy" after the league had been "forced" on audiences.

The source described the effort as part of a broader dildo-throwing campaign, hinting that until the full plan is revealed, more people could be taking the fall.

