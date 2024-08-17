David Pollack On Dan Orlovsky Deleted Tweet: ‘We All Know Men Don’t Belong In Women’s Sports’

TV analyst Dan Orlovsky posted something uncontroversial and common sense recently: "protect our daughters." Then, because he works for ESPN, he deleted it. Seriously.

READ: Dan Orlovsky Says His Tweets 'Represent' ESPN After Deleting ‘Protect Our Daughters’ Post

It's an obvious sentiment; children deserve to be protected, and young girls being forced to share athletic competitions with males can lead to potentially dangerous and harmful outcomes. But that mindset is apparently so controversial within ESPN that Orlovsky felt the need to delete it.

OutKick's Riley Gaines then made the other obvious point about Orlovsky's fear of reprisals: "If you're scared to say ‘protect our daughters,’ then you're failing your daughters as a father." And another former ESPNer backed her up in her Orlovsky criticism.

David Pollack, who was laid off by ESPN in 2023, posted a response to Gaines, and by extension, Orlovsky. "I've lived this," Pollack said. "I get it. When your livelihood is tied to your words it isn't always as easy to speak as freely as you think.

"We all know that men don't belong in women's sports. All of us."

David Pollack Is Right About ‘All Of Us’ Knowing What's Right

This isn't the first time that David Pollack's spoken out about the incursion of men into women's sports.

READ: David Pollack Takes A Strong Stand For Women's Sports

But he makes a key point here that's worth repeating. All of us do know that it's wrong for men to compete in women's sports. But there's a subset of activists and intellectually dishonest people who've convinced themselves that the "empathetic" thing to do is indulge the whims of usually mediocre males intent on dominating through innate biological advantages.

All of us know that this shouldn't be acceptable.

Pollack though, knows that there are immense incentives against speaking out for people like Orlovsky. ESPN has very clearly indicated that only one political ideology is allowed to speak freely at the company. And it's whatever Mina Kimes thinks.

READ: ESPN’s Mina Kimes Makes False Claims About OutKick, Can’t Back Them Up: Clay Travis

Maybe when Orlovsky leaves ESPN he'll be willing to speak out more forcefully for reality. It's worth it.