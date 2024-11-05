David Pastrnak Is Bringing It This Movember, Could His Lip Ferret Kickstart Bruins (No, But Let's Discuss)

The early part of this NHL season has not been kind to the Boston Bruins. A 6-6-1 record going into Tuesday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs isn't horrendous, but considering how tight the Atlantic Division standings are, they need to be better.

So, the team needs a kick and the pants, and I think there's a chance that the necessary kick might be coming from the upper lip of star forward David Pastnak.

Facial hair is a big part of hockey, but that's normally toward the end of the season when dudes with Grizzly Adams beards with bits of food stuck in them battle for the Stanley Cup.

However, in recent years, Movember has become a big deal with players sporting mustaches to promote men's health initiatives.

It's a great cause, and lip-ferret-loving fans eagerly anticipate what participants are bringing to the table.

This year, David Pastrnak decided to go with the Snidely Whiplash.

The dude looks like he's about to tie Nell Fenwick to a log and send her through a sawmill, only to be inadvertently thwarted by Dudley Do-Right as hilarity ensues.

Nice.

As it stands before Tuesday night's game, Pastrnak leads the Bruins in points with 11 (6G, 5A). Not bad, but the B's need more scoring from somewhere, especially as the team's goaltending hasn't been good enough to steal games like it was when they had their incredibly effective tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman is in the fold, but he's 4-4-1 on the year with a .895 save percentage and a 3.16 goals-against average. His backup, Joonas Korpisalo an almost identical save percentage and slightly lower GAA, but, like I said, these are not "steal games" numbers.

Without a 1A-1B goaltending situation, the Bruins have to figure out some new ways to win games.

Perhaps Pastrnak's new stache will help… somehow.