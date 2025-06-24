David Ortiz Roasts Rafael Devers For Being Selfish, Refusing To Take Advice

The Rafael Devers trade was one of the most stunning in recent baseball history. One of Major League Baseball's most storied, successful franchises, playing in one of its biggest markets, sent their star, homegrown player to the San Francisco Giants for what seemed to be a mediocre return.

Even accounting for the public disagreement between Devers and Boston Red Sox decision makers, it was surprising to see a player of his caliber traded this early in the season. And this early in a long-term, high dollar value contract.

The one person it might not have surprised? Former Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

Ortiz immediately defended Boston after the trade was announced, then showed a series of texts he'd sent Devers that the star third baseman ignored.

Then in a new Instagram live stream over the weekend, Ortiz went further.

David Ortiz Has A Clear Side In Red Sox-Devers Debate

After joining the Giants, Devers said he felt disrespected by the Red Sox, when the organization asked him to move to Designated Hitter to accommodate Alex Bregman, then move to first base after the season-ending injury to Triston Casas. But Ortiz has a different perspective, according to an English translation of his remarks by Marino Pepen.

"Red Sox didn’t disrespect Devers. He disrespected himself," Ortiz said. "He comes to Spring Training out of shape and being the third baseman with the worst defense, they sign a Gold Glove and he won’t accept another position."

He also addressed his reason for texting Devers in the first place.

"Do you know why I got involved? Because he was Dominican just like me," Ortiz continued. "We spoke the same language and I thought we’d understand each other, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case."

There's two sides to every story, but it is clear that Devers has gotten, well, bigger, over the last few years. But it hasn't affected his hitting; the 28-year-old is in the midst of the best offensive season of his career. And of course, Ortiz wasn't exactly the thinnest, most in-shape player in baseball during the latter part of his career.

But you'd assume that Devers would at least maintain a cordial relationship with one of the most important figures in Red Sox history, who happens to come from the same country and could offer support or advice. Still, if that's not what he wants or needs, then that's his choice and shouldn't necessarily be held against him.

Clubhouse culture can often be overrated in baseball; sure it matters, but the extent and win-loss value placed on it is hard to quantify. Devers won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, and has been one of the game's most consistent offensive performers. The Giants are undoubtedly a better team with him than they were without him, and the Red Sox are worse. But with Ortiz's remarks, it's obvious why Boston was willing to let him leave. They just have to hope it doesn't come back to bite them the way the Mookie Betts trade did. It just might.