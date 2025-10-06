No One Loves To See The Yankees Lose As Much As David Ortiz

The Red Sox legend trolled the Yanks after their 0–2 ALDS deficit: 'It's over. It's a wrap.'

The New York Yankees find themselves in an 0-2 hole in the ALDS, and David Ortiz loves to see it.

Following New York's 13-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday night, the Boston Red Sox legend took the opportunity to revel in the misery of his former rivals during the Fox post-game show. When co-host Alex Rodriguez discussed an opportunity for the Yankees to rally back as the series heads to the Bronx, Big Papi declared that's not going to happen.

"They can bring Jesus back, and they’re still going to go to Cancun," Ortiz said, implying the Yankees were headed to the offseason. "It’s over. It’s a wrap, just so you know. This Toronto Blue Jays lineup ain’t playing around."

But he wasn't done there. Sitting at the desk with A-Rod and Derek Jeter — both, of course, former Yankees — Ortiz had to throw a few more jabs.

"Let me tell you," Ortiz said to Jeter. "I love you so much, but the only chance the Yankees have is if you, [Mariano Rivera], Andy [Pettitte], and A-Rod come back and play."

"Reggie Jackson, Babe Ruth, all of them," Ortiz continued. "Joe DiMaggio… Roger Maris…"

It's worth noting that the Yankees advanced to the ALDS by beating Ortiz's beloved Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, so maybe he's just a little bit bitter about that.

Still, New York faces elimination as the best-of-five series with the Blue Jays shifts to Yankee Stadium. And Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is a bit more confident than Ortiz is about his team's chances.

"We’ve been doing it all year long," Judge said about the Yankees' ability to rally from behind. "We’ve had our backs up against the wall and been in some tough spots. In the Wild Card Series, we lost the first one and played two elimination games. It’s kind of what we did even at the end of the year.

"We were chasing the division. We were out there and had to win every single game going down to the wire. So just get back to playing our brand of baseball, put the pressure on them, and anything can happen."

The Yankees will attempt to dig themselves out of this hole (and avoid an early trip to Cancun) in Game 3 on Tuesday night.