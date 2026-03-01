David Montgomery Torches ESPN Reporter Over Detroit Lions Trade Rumors

The Lions runner logged onto X to rain on Jeremy Fowler's parade.

The NFL rumor mill is a dangerous place. Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery, a hot name in trade considerations, just called out the buzz put out by the "insiders" at the Mothership.

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler fired up "anonymous sources" teases this weekend, amid the NFL's combine, reporting that Montgomery "wants out" of Detroit.

It's no secret that Monty's been unhappy with his complementary role behind star running back Jahmyrr Gibbs.

Fowler added that the Lions are fine with granting Monty his wish for a trade and are shopping the veteran running back, allegedly for a Day 3 draft pick.

There was just one massive problem. Nobody told David Montgomery.

In just moments, the Lions runner logged onto X to rain on Fowler's parade.

"Damn, Dmo told you that ?" Montgomery fired back on social media. Montgomery made it crystal clear that he is not trying to force his way out of the Motor City. But where there is smoke, there is usually a salary cap issue.

Even if Montgomery is not packing his bags voluntarily, the business of football might pack them for him.

The reality is, Jahmyr Gibbs is an absolute freak. Gibbs officially seized the backfield last season and turned into an every-down monster.

Meanwhile, Montgomery saw his production dip to a career-low 716 rushing yards.

On the money side, the Lions are currently staring down a $12 million salary cap deficit ahead of free agency. Montgomery has a contract extension kicking in for 2026, meaning he is owed $6 million this year.

If general manager Brad Holmes unloads him, Detroit saves anywhere from $3.5 million to $6 million in cap space. They desperately need that cash with a massive extension for Gibbs looming on the horizon.

To be fair to the reporters, Montgomery has not exactly been hiding his frustration.

Late last season, as his carries dwindled, the veteran back went full cryptic on Instagram. He dropped a moody post with a telling caption.

"God Grant me Humility and Gratitude and relieve me of Selfishness and Fear #blessed," Montgomery wrote. More telling? He reportedly liked a fan comment under the photo, explicitly pushing for a trade out of Detroit.

So when Holmes recently offered up the quote, "A player has to want to be in a certain place as well," it raised eyebrows for a reason.

So there's still no telling. Monty might be on the trade block, and he might have been liking trade comments two months ago. Just do not call him trade bait.

