David Malukas Lands Team Penske Ride, Replaces Will Power In No. 12 Chevy

Just a couple of days after the 2026 NTT IndyCar season schedule was officially released, one of the biggest pieces of the drivers' market puzzle has fallen into place with news that David Malukas will be in the cockpit of the No. 12 Chevrolet for Team Penske.

The team announced on Thursday that Malukas has signed a multi-year deal to drive alongside Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 and Scott MacLaughlin in the No. 3.

"We are excited to add David Malukas as the next driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet," owner Roger Penske said in a statement. "We feel that Team Penske will provide David everything needed to take the next step in his career, and we are confident that he will continue the great legacy of the Verizon Chevrolet."

If you watched any of the 2025 IndyCar season, you probably saw this one coming. After the team decided not to re-sign Will Power — who moved on to Andretti Global, where he's replacing Colton Herta, who is moving over to F2 to pursue an FIA Super License — Malukas was at the top of the list.

Malukas spent this past season with AJ Foyt Racing — a team that has a technical partnership with Team Penske — and he really impressed, especially late in the year. When it was all said and done, Malukas finished 11th in the championship, and it's safe to say the 24-year-old outperformed the car he was in at times.

"Racing for Team Penske is the goal for every young racecar driver, and I am honored to be one that gets to live out that dream," said Malukas. "Will Power is one of the legends of our sport and the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet is one of the most-recognized cars on the grid. These are big shoes to fill, but I look at it as an opportunity because I know that it is one of the best teams in the paddock."

This opportunity comes just over a year after a major setback for Malukas. He was slated to be part of McLaren's lineup in 2024; however, he sustained a preseason wrist injury while mountain biking. His long recovery led McLaren to move on, and he joined the IndyCar grid late in the year with Meyer Shank Racing.

He's a clear talent, and it's great to see him get a shot with a Team Penske group that will be looking to bounce back after a rough 2025 campaign.