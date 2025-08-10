David Justice Gets Honest About Why His Marriage To Halle Berry Ended In Divorce

Two-time World Series champion David Justice was once married to actress Halle Berry, and he just shared his honest perspective about why it ended.

The two a-list celebrities met in 1992 and were married the following year, but their marriage ended in divorce in 1997. While some celebrity marriages end with little to no given reasons as to why, Justice was completely candid about why he decided to leave Berry.

"...My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast," Justice said on an episode of the "All The Smoke" podcast last week. "I’m looking at my mom and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean. Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’"

Justice also revealed that Berry was the one who initiated the decision to tie the knot.

"She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months," Justice said. "I said OK, because I couldn’t say no. But I don’t know if my heart was really into it, but I didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no, you know. I was just in the moment."

He maintained that neither person in the marriage had an affair, and that if they had known about therapy they could still be married.