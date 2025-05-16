Working-Class Man Attends Major NHL Game, Nearly Experiences Total Disaster

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.

What happens when a working-class man attends a major NHL game?

As OutKick readers know, I come from rural Wisconsin. I grew up in Randolph, Wisconsin - a small farming community in the middle of nowhere.

You don't ever have much when you grow up in rural Wisconsin, and what you do have is earned through blood and sweat. You grow up quick in that world.

Spending decades in harsh and unrelenting winters has a certain way of molding people. It's not the high life, but it's certainly interesting.

People like myself who have had to claw and fight for everything rarely get a taste of the high life, but I managed to get a nibble Thursday night at the Capitals/Hurricanes game.

Working-class man attends major NHL playoff game.

I had the opportunity to attend the Capitals/Hurricanes game five Thursday night in Washington, D.C., and the stakes couldn't have been higher.

The Canes entered the series up 3-1, and had a chance to knock out the Caps on the road - which is ultimately what happened with a 3-1 victory.

A buddy (a growing media mogul in his own right) asked if I wanted to attend with some other friends. After searching the couch for cash to make sure I wouldn't go broke, I gave him the green light for me to join. The last NHL playoff game I attended was seven years ago, in 2018.

It'd been a long time, and I couldn't wait to, once again, sneak into the world of the high life. Any good battle plan requires a solid staging point before launching.

We met up at Rocket Bar - a dive bar in Chinatown near Capital One arena.

After a handful of Coors Lights to grease the tracks for a good night, we decided to head into Capital One Arena.

Little did I know what disasters were looming on the horizon. It was nightmare after nightmare right from the jump.

I have *NEVER* seen a worse entrance situation for a stadium in my life. It's safe to say Capital One Arena is not ready for primetime.

We were herded like cattle in the entrance era with only a couple of gates open. Security had people pretty much walking around in circles. It was comically bad. Whoever designed it should be fired for wasting my time and just being an idiot. I could have designed a better system as a child.

Frustrations were high, and I heard a man call a security guard a slur during an argument about how long it was taking. It was simply outrageous.

Once I got to security, a woman with a bad attitude told me to take my hands out of my pockets. I complied and put my hands up, at which point she started to chew my ass out with a snarky tone. I know working-class guys like myself aren't treated well in society, but this was next level insanity.

Don't ask me to take my hands out of my pockets unless you're doing it to prove I'm not drawing down on anyone. Absolute ridiculousness.

Eventually, we shook off the tough start. I paid $20 for a beer (a painful price for a blue-collar guy) and made it to our seats.

For anyone questioning my working-class life, these were our seats. I'm not complaining. I'd rather be around my fellow common man.

The only issue was the guy at the end of our row was so fat and lazy that he clearly had no interest in moving for people to get out. Hit a treadmill, pal. You can thank me later.

Late in the first period, I decided it was time to empty the tank and get some food. The biggest disaster of the night was right around the corner.

The concourse was packed so tightly that I'm fairly confident people on the Titanic had a more comfortable experience.

It legit took me around 20 minutes just to get through the bathroom line, and that was after I paid $20 for a simple burger.

To be clear, the burger was actually pretty solid, and the lettuce, tomato and onions were on the bottom of the patty. That's a pro move. Always put it on the bottom.

At this point, I'm honestly in a state of disbelief. How is Capital One Arena so wildly mismanaged to the point movement is near impossible?

There are people everywhere, and instead of keeping things flowing, idiots are standing around with zero motivation to move quickly.

Folks, this is America. Move with a sense of urgency. It's not difficult, but apparently, not easy to understand.

Eventually, the Canes sent the Caps packing for the season, and we decided to hit up a bar to let traffic clear out before getting a ride home.

The fireworks were just getting started.

I watched an absolute dumbass Caps fan in his 20s try to fight an entire group of older Hurricanes fans. This guy couldn't have weighed an ounce over 160 pounds, and he was running his mouth looking for a fight after the game.

He almost got it. Here's some free advice for everyone. Don't talk trash to people you don't know. The simple reality is that you don't know what they're capable of. Definitely don't talk trash to older men who are maintaining their composure in the face of hostility. That's a sign that they're likely going to obliterate you.

My buddies and I were watching this young man do everything in his power to get knocked out, and while there was one brief moment of physical contact, bystanders were able to get this guy away before he seriously hurt himself.

Did I have fun? As a working-class guy, I'm always happy just to be around the boys and get a taste of the high life, but it was stunning how poorly managed the arena was and how stupid some people are. I might not know much as a kid who only ever went to public schools and universities. Yet, I apparently know a lot more than people out in the concrete jungle of Washington, D.C. Overall, a very entertaining night full of highs and lows. Glad I did it. Not impressed by the amount of stupidity out there. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.