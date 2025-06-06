David Beckham Gets Long-Awaited Knighthood

Former Manchester United and England national team star David Beckham has been given the honor of being a part of " The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire ," which means that he is now a knight. He will be given the award in King Charles' birthday honors list.

It’s the fitting conclusion of a long wait for Beckham, who has been wanting to receive the award for the better part of a decade . The award is given to those who have "made achievements in public life" and committed themselves to serving and helping Britain."

While Beckham has not been prancing around on a horse with a lance in one hand and a shield in another to defend England in battle, he has had his fair share to serve the crown . Beckham has:

Served as an ambassador for Unicef and the King's Foundation, which count as charity work

Helped England earn the rights to host the 2012 Summer Olympics

As far as the " achievements in public life " go, he:

Helped Manchester United win six Premier League titles, including the treble in 1999

Played 115 games for England, 59 as captain

Became the only English player to score at three different World Cups

Played in several other high-profile domestic soccer leagues

Based on those two criteria, I’d say that he has more than qualified for the honor.

Despite calling the honors committee several different choice words in private messages in 2017 after being passed over for knighthood, he will officially get the honor this year. As a bonus, his wife Victoria will now be referred to as "Lady Beckham."

Beckham officially retired from playing soccer in 2013.