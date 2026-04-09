Shohei Ohtani's Special Pitching Treatment Seems To Spark Tension In Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series Rematch

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays four games to three in the 2025 World Series, winning both games six and seven at Rogers Centre in Toronto in dramatic fashion.

For the Blue Jays and their fans, it was a bitter pill to swallow, considering how many opportunities they had to win the series. In game six, for example, they had second and third with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth inning, down two. One hit, the score is tied. A home run, the series is over. Instead, Ernie Clement popped up on the first pitch and Andres Gimenez lined into a game-ending double play. Three pitches, game seven.

Then in game seven, Toronto was just two outs away from closing out the series before Miguel Rojas, of all people, hit a game-tying home run. Still, the Blue Jays had the winning run at third base with one out in the bottom of the ninth, only to come up empty on two crazy defensive plays. Even after giving up the go-ahead homer to Will Smith, Toronto put the tying run at third base with one out. Then Alejdanro Kirk hit into a series-ending double play.

Heartbreak, personified.

It's no surprise, then, that there's some conflict between the Dodgers and Blue Jays, and that seems to have boiled over a bit during Wednesday's game. All because of Shohei Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani's PItching Routine Scrutinized By Blue Jays Players

In the finale of the World Series rematch, the Dodgers started Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, as the game's only two-way player, received his customary extra warm-up time between innings.

Before one of those innings, Blue Jays outfielder George Springer went up to home plate umpire Dan Bellino to discuss how much extra time Ohtani would get to warm up, prompting Dodger manager Dave Roberts to express some clear frustration that there continues to be discussion around the now-established practice.

It wasn't the first time that the Blue Jays appeared to complain about Ohtani's routine, as there were issues brought up during the World Series. After the game, Roberts was asked about it, and seemed annoyed that Toronto brought it up yet again.

One reporter asked for clarification on what happened, saying that Roberts appeared "frustrated" by Springer asking about Ohtani's extra warm-up time.

"You know what, just talking about the World Series, obviously, they were a little frustrated about how long Shohei takes in between innings," Roberts said. "But if he's on the bases, there's got to be some grace, which I think the umpires are trying to give him. But yeah, if you're on the other side, you're trying to rush him as much as possible, and treat him like any other pitcher. But the truth is, is that he's different."

There is, in fact, a rule in MLB's rulebook allowing for extra time to prepare for pitchers who are on base when the inning ends. And the Dodgers are aware of it, and obviously use it when Ohtani is pitching. It's not new, as this has been happening since he played for the Angels. But for whatever reason, it's become more of a topic of conversation now.

For what it's worth, Ken Rosenthal reported later that he'd been told Springer wasn't complaining about the delay, just clarifying how much extra time he'd get. And if that's the case, it's mostly a non-issue. But for fans who were upset or confused, this is established protocol. Pitchers get extra time when they're on base. And Ohtani isn't a typical pitcher.

The Blue Jays and Dodgers don't play again during the regular season, but a rematch in the World Series would certainly spark some fireworks.