LA Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Gets His Revenge In Prank War With Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and two-way star Shohei Ohtani have quite the prank war on their hands.

As Ohtani was leaving spring training on Friday night, he opened his car door and prepared to head home. Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t simply a matter of unlocking the door and tossing his bag in. Instead, hundreds of plastic balls - the kind that fill those giant containers that you would jump into in arcades as a kid - poured out. Ohtani didn't have to wait long to find out who the mastermind was, because Roberts left a picture of himself on the car’s dashboard.

A camera crew then played a video of Roberts explaining why his car was filled with balls.

"Alright Shohei. You got me the first round," Roberts said. "I told you, ‘You know what they say about payback.’ So, what I have done is, you see this pretty face right here? That’s me with all of these balls and I put all of these balls in your car. So, enjoy it. Keep these pictures and have fun cleaning your car out," Roberts said.

Evidently, Roberts did not instigate this war - Ohtani did.

Last season, Ohtani gave Joe Kelly’s wife a Porsche after Kelly let his new teammate wear the number 17 (which Kelly had worn during his stint with the Dodgers).

He also gave Roberts a Porsche - well, sort of.

It was a Porsche, but one that Roberts could only sit on, and barely even at that.

I'd say that the two are even now. Both guys got the other with a harmless prank and it seems like the fight is over.

But would I mind it if the two took it to the next level? Absolutely not. Prank wars are fun, especially when you’re not involved in them.