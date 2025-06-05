Dave Portnoy Clashes with Barstool Employee Over 'Anti-Semitic' Podcast Guest

Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports founder, erupted at employee Kirk Minihane during an episode of "The Unnamed Show" after Minihane defended a guest, Mick, who accused Portnoy of "holier than thou" behavior for condemning antisemitic acts. Mick had previously claimed Portnoy overreacted to attacks on his Jewish faith.

The dispute intensified when Minihane argued that Jewish jokes should remain part of Barstool’s brand of humor, a view Portnoy fiercely opposed.

"I hate this kid," Portnoy said of Mick. "I do think he’s an antisemitic piece of sht." As Minihane pressed further, Portnoy’s anger surged. "Shut the f**k up you bald f**k! How’s that?!" he shouted. "You work for me! You little b**ch."

Portnoy accused Minihane of enabling antisemites who flood his DMs with hateful messages. "Everything we do on this show is clipped, because I’m on it," he explained. "Every antisemitic piece of sh*t out there who sends me hundreds of messages a day begs to engage with me."

The clash also referenced recent antisemitic incidents. Minihane brought up Portnoy’s response to Mo Khan, a Temple University student who allegedly requested a sign at Portnoy’s Barstool Sansom Street Bar in May 2025 that directed obscenities at Jews.

Portnoy had offered Khan a fully paid trip to Auschwitz to address his antisemitism, a gesture Minihane used to fuel the argument, further enraging Portnoy. They also sparred over an incident during a "One Bite Pizza Reviews" in Toronto, where an off-camera individual shouted, "F**k the Jews!"

Portnoy, a vocal advocate against antisemitism, used the heated exchange to highlight the rising tide of anti-Jewish hate, arguing that Mick’s claims were poorly timed given the increasing hostility he’s faced, especially since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel.

