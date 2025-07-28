Major College Football Coach Goes On Wild Rant, Cites Legendary Movie: WATCH

Baylor Hired Dave Aranda prior to the 2020 season, and he has a career record of 31-30 in Waco.

Baylor football coach Dave Aranda gifted the internet an incredible moment.

Aranda is entering his sixth season in Waco with the Bears, and currently holds a 31-30 record with the program.

There have been a lot of ups and downs. He went 12-2 in year two and went an abysmal 2-7 and 2-9 in years one and four.

The Baylor coach has been all over the place, but there's one thing you might not know about Aranda. The man can sell a story with elite skills.

Dave Aranda cites "Wolf of Wall Street" during wild rant.

Aranda spoke at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention this past Friday, according to The Spun, and absolutely cooked when speaking about the current recruiting landscape.

The reason why? He felt the need to cite the famous scene from "Wolf of Wall Street" where little people were thrown through the air by staffers.

Presented without further comment. Just hit play and enjoy.

Absolutely incredible. I don't think AI could have made up this video, even if you fed it the perfect prompt.

For those of you unfamiliar with the "Wolf of Wall Street" scene Aranda was citing, you can give it a watch below. It's one of the best scenes from the film.

Don't watch it with kids around. There's some adult language.

I have no idea if Aranda will have a successful year with the Bears or not. The jury is out on his future with the program, but what I do know is this moment belongs in a museum,

It perfectly captures the weirdness of college football coaches. They live in their own little worlds, and it's always entertaining when you get to peak into their minds.

What do you think of his wild rant? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.