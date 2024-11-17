DaVante Adams Signs Hamburger Bun, $100 Bill Ahead Of Jets Matchup Against Colts

New York Jets fans are among the most interesting fan bases in all sports, and one Jets fan in particular reminded the sports world of that very fact ahead of the team's home matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

A group of Jets fans who, for whatever reason, still seem to believe in the 3-7 team arrived early at MetLife Stadium to ask players for some autographs. Wide receiver DaVante Adams obliged, but while he was making his way past the fans, he was handed two truly bizarre items to sign: a hamburger bun and a $100 bill.

What makes the video even greater is that Adams didn't hesitate for one second to sign the random piece of bread.

Obviously, this is some sort of gimmick from a fan looking to gain some attention on social media and, well, mission accomplished. If you sit and think about the most-random objects for anyone to sign a hamburger bun is certainly up there.

Think about it, this fan traveled to the game with a piece of bread and stood there holding it waiting for Adams to come by and sign it. It's diabolical behavior, but hey, it caught people's attention.

Adams signing a hamburger bun is certainly the headline here, but at the end of the video the fan also handed the veteran wideout a $100 bill. Let's give the fan the benefit of the doubt and assume that the $100 bill is legitimate, which would make Adams ruining 100 bucks way more ridiculous than him signing a piece of bread that cost roughly 12 cents.

We can draw one, concrete conclusion from all of this and that is, if the Jets knock off the Colts and go on some historic run to at least make things interesting down the stretch, New York fans will look back at the hamburger bun as some sort of relic that helped the team find some magic.