Davante Adams, Sean McVay Show Frustration After Heartbreaking Rams Loss

Emotions ran high for a Rams team that believed the Super Bowl was within reach.

It’s a brutal spot to be in: the Los Angeles Rams, one game from the Super Bowl, having played a mostly disciplined night against Seattle, only to fall 31-27.

From the usually reserved Davante Adams to the normally unflappable Sean McVay, the Rams locker room was stripped of its composure after a bitter conference championship loss to a divisional rival.

Postgame, McVay was asked about quarterback Matthew Stafford’s future. Instead of breaking down schemes, the head coach bristled at the premise.

Stafford turns 38 in February.

"I mean, if he still wants to play," McVay responded. "What the hell kind of question is that?"

McVay quickly shifted back into coach-speak.

"You have to ask him," he continued. "We’ve been totally present. I know that if he wants to, he’s still playing at a pretty damn good clip. I mean, he’s the MVP of the league, and if he’s not, you know, I mean, I got respect for everybody else, but this guy played at a level that’s just different."

Inside the locker room, cameras caught veteran wideout Davante Adams struggling to hold himself together, chin tucked as the weight of the loss set in.

The 33-year-old extended his conference title game losing streak to 0-5, as Seattle, behind a sharp Sam Darnold and a nearly mistake-free performance, ended the Rams’ season one step short of the Super Bowl.

Adams could not finish his thoughts without pausing, processing how close he had come.

"Heartbreak," Adams said when asked how it felt.

"It’s tough to talk."

The sense lingered throughout the room that this was a season that should not have ended here.

"To be honest, I love this team," McVay said.

"I wasn’t ready to stop working with them. Thought we had two more weeks together. But I am really grateful for each of those individuals and the collective. It’s as special a group, top to bottom, as I’ve ever been around.

"This was a special year, and I think it’s hard to fathom that it’s over. It’ll take some time. Nothing but gratitude. That’s what I want them to know."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela