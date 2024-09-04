Davante Adams Calls 'Bull' On Reports That He's Unhappy With Raiders

All eyes in Las Vegas are hovering over star Raiders wideout Davante Adams' ongoing situation in the Sin City.

Adams has been viewed as an "unhappy camper" since the Raiders split with quarterback Derek Carr, who was Adams' QB at Fresno State.

Going into his third season and without a reliable option at QB1, the 31-year-old has been rumored to want out of town with a trade. Days leading up to the Raiders' season debut against the Chargers, the media caught up with Adams to check in on his standing with the team.

Adams was cognizant of the word that he was unhappy, which made him upset.

Former NFL receiver DeSean Jackson said that Adams was dissatisfied and likely on his way out.

The six-time Pro Bowler called all the chatter "bulls**t."

"At the end of the day, the facts are the facts and that is not a fact," Adams said at Wednesday's practice.

Adams addressed Jackson's sentiment from his interview on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

"I've probably spoken to DeSean Jackson maybe three or four times in my life," Adams added, "and I never had a conversation with him [about this], ever. And I put that on my kids. I've never spoken to him about anything. …

"If it ain't from the horse's mouth, it's probably bulls**t."

By now, fans have seen several flare-ups from Davante that suggest otherwise.

Adams has entertained talks of re-teaming with Jets quarterback and former teammate, Aaron Rodgers.

