Darts Player Cameron Menzies Issues Apology After Emotional Post-Match Outburst

After losing in the first round at the PDC World Championship, the Scottish darts pro had a total meltdown.

Cameron Menzies completely lost his cool and punched a table multiple times after losing a darts match on Monday. And no, this didn't happen at your local dive bar.

This colossal meltdown happened at the PDC World Championship. The Super Bowl of darts.

After losing a 3–2 match to 20-year-old qualifier Charlie Manby at Alexandra Palace in London, Menzies repeatedly smashed his fist into the drinks table on stage, sending bottles flying and cutting his hand open in the process. He was visibly bleeding as officials ushered him off the stage, and on-site medics treated him afterward.

Menzies appeared to immediately regret the outburst, holding his hands up toward the crowd and apologizing as he exited. He later issued a formal apology, taking responsibility for his actions.

"First of all, I would like to apologise for what happened. I am sorry that I reacted in the manner that I did," Menzies said in a statement to Sky Sports. "It's not an excuse, but I have had a lot of things on my mind and I suppose it all just became too much at the end."

The Scottish darts player explained that he recently lost his uncle but also acknowledged that his behavior was inappropriate. He said he didn't want it to overshadow his opponent's performance.

"Let me say again, that’s no excuse for what I did on the stage," Menzies said. "It was the wrong thing to do, and I don’t want it to take anything away from Charlie. He played well."