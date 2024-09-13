Sports Analyst Darren Rovell Proudly Ruins Newlywed's Gift From Michael Jordan

We all have that one person in our lives that just has to say something. No matter what, that person just can't keep his or her mouth shut.

That was Darren Rovell last night, who played the role of a spoiler to a newlywed couple.

Rovell felt the need to quote tweet a video showing the bride and groom receiving a Congratulations card from Michael Jordan as well as an autographed 8x12 photo of the GOAT basketball player.

"A nice gesture to send it back. It is the typical fan mail autopen though," Rovell tweeted back.

COUPLE HAD SENT JORDAN A WEDDING INVITATION

Christ, man.

It may not have rained on the newlyweds' wedding day, but Darren Rovell sure rained on their parade. Did Twitter HAVE to know that Darren Rovell knew that an autographed photo of Michael Jordan was fake?

Honestly, part of me hopes that Jordan sees the drama Rovell just stirred up and chimes in saying that the autograph was indeed real in the first place. Or even sends them a personalized autographed basketball or something just to prove the doubters wrong. How great would that be?

As you can imagine, social media did not take too kindly to Rovell blowing up the couple's spot, of which he pleaded ignorance to, claiming he was "just stating facts." Some people may say that I'm playing his game by covering this story about him, but I see it differently; it's just another reminder of how cringe Rovell can be at times.

As someone who is a follower and covers sports memorabilia, Rovell's new CLCCTMedia memorabilia brand is actually pretty decent and has a good group of people at it. But Rovell's personality at times is so over-the-top that one has to wonder if it's holding back potential future success of what the company could be.

