Darren McFadden Says Some Dude Mistook Him For Mark Ingram

It's always exciting to see a celebrity out and about, but as cool as it is, it can be perilous.

Exhibit A: the poor dude who thought he was giving a hearty "Roll Tide" to 2009 Heisman Trophy winner and Big Noon Kickoff panelist Mark Ingram… only for it to actually be former Arkansas Razorback Darren McFadden.

McFadden — who spent his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders — tweeted a story about running into a fan of Ingram's while out and about.

Awesome of McFadden to have a sense of this, and so did Ingram who chimed in on the story saying he was honored by it.

Man… this is one of my biggest nightmares.

I'm not great at recognizing people in public. I think I may have some of that "face blindness" that Brad Pitt claims to have. It's one of the many things I have in common with Brad Pitt alongside my dashing good looks and the fact that we're both often eating when seen on camera.

I just can't recognize people out in the wild.

But when you couple that face blindness with the fact that there are a lot of celebrities I get mixed up with each other, it's a recipe for embarrassment.

Here's a non-exhaustive list of some celebrities I get mixed up with each other all the time for various reasons:

Gene Rayburn/Gene Roddenberry (Thankfully, this one doesn't come up much these days)

Amy Adams/Isla Fisher

Tom Selleck/Burt Reynolds (the mustaches throw me off)

Penelope Cruz/Salma Hayek

Bryce Dallas Howard/Jessica Chastain/Christina Hendricks (I have a tough time with red-headed leading ladies)

Isiah Thomas/Isiah Thomas

Florence Henderson/Cloris Leachman (I know their bodies of work, but their names are too similar).

Peter Weller/Ed Harris (Both are bald; one was Robocop the other was on a show about robots)

I know some of those are ridiculous, but that's why when I'm in public I keep my head down and my mouth shut, and that's what this unfortunate Alabama/Saints fan probably wishes he had done.