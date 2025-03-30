Dansby Swanson Makes Savage Defensive Play To Secure Cubs' Win, Celebrates Accordingly

Dansby Swanson may be off to a slow start at the plate to begin the new MLB season, but the shortstop is making up for it in the field, and doing so in style.

Swanson's Chicago Cubs took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the 9th inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, and while it looked as if they would cruise to victory, nothing came easy in the final frame.

Veteran closer Ryan Pressly gave up a single to Josh Naylor to start the inning before throwing a pitch Eugenio Suarez left the yard with to make it a 4-3 game without an out on the board. After giving up yet another single, Pressly somewhat settled into the situation, getting a quick two outs after things got dicey.

With runners on first and second for Arizona, the dangerous and speedy Corbin Carroll stepped to the plate and hit an awkward one-hopper in Swanson's direction.

The former Vanderbilt star managed to make a good play on the baseball, and instead of throwing to first to try and get Carroll out, he held onto the ball and caught Garrett Hampson being a bit too aggressive rounding third base as the play developed.

Swanson bolted in his direction and managed to make the leaping tag to end the ball game.

He let out a scream and an aggressive fist pump as he secured his team's win on about as entertaining a play you'll see all year to close a contest out.

After the game, Swanson explained that the pump-fake he made towards first base was to try and get Hampson off the bag. Mission accomplished.

"You gotta make everybody think you’re making a play there," Swanson said. "But you’re kind of a step ahead. That’s what happened. Thankfully, he overran the base enough that his momentum kept carrying him and I was already running right at him. It worked out perfectly in our favor. I’m glad we got a win."

Talk about a heads-up play.

Swanson was well aware that a soft-hit ball in the infield wasn't going to give him much of a chance to get Carroll out at first, but in selling it, he knew Hampson might give him just the few feet he needed to try and make a play on that side of the field.

Chicago has taken two of three against Arizona and looks to take the four-game series with a win on Sunday afternoon.