Daniil Medvedev Delivers Epic On-Court Quote Before Being Upset In First Round Of Wimbledon

Medvedev couldn't believe how well his opponent was playing at Wimbledon.

Daniil Medvedev's grand slam record in 2025 took yet another hit on Monday as he was eliminated during the first round of Wimbledon, but the Russian still managed to entertain the masses in unfiltered fashion, as he typically does.

Medvedev, the No. 9 seed in the tournament, fell to unseeded Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in four sets. After Bonzi won the opening set via tiebreaker, Medvedev evened things up by winning the second, but wasn't able to grab momentum and turn things around.

As his frustration reached peak levels, Medvedev was seen talking to himself in between points as he couldn't believe the level of tennis Bonzi was playing at.

"Why not play like this every day, win millions, be rich?" Medvedev asked himself in French. "No, he [ Bonzi] decides to do it once a year."

Medvedev had 12 double faults compared to just one from Bonzi while also racking up 14 more unforced errors than his counterpart during the match that lasted just over three hours.

While the former World No. 1 made his thoughts clear with his on-court quote, he went into even further detail about how shocked he was by Bonzi's play on Monday during his post-match press conference.

"I was supposed to play him or Halys in Halle. I watched the match. He couldn’t play two balls in the court," Medvedev said. "Not two in a row. I was surprised. I was like, ‘It’ll be tough against Quentin.’ I played good. I won. Today, he barely missed. A little on the forehand. The backhand I remember maybe three unforced errors."

It's fair to say that Medvedev entered his match with Bonzi expecting to coast into the second round, but sometimes it's just the underdog's day.

He also mentioned in his presser that if Bonzi continues to play like he did in the first round, then he could "definitely" play to the fourth round of the tournament, which is something the 29-year-old has never accomplished at a grand slam.