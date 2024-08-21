Danielle Collins Calls Out Group Of Fans At Monterrey Open Before Suffering Shocking Upset

Danielle Collins is set to retire at the end of the year, and the American tennis star isn't holding back on her way out of the sport.

While taking on Erika Andreeva in the Round of 16 at the Monterrey Open on Wednesday night, the 30-year-old caused a pause in the action by shouting at a group of unruly fans in the stadium. The moment came while she was receiving Andreeva's serve in the third set of the contest.

"What in the world," Collins shouted. "I don’t get it. It’s not that hard to let us play tennis and be supportive."

According to reports, Collins wasn't alone in taking issue with the group of rowdy fans.

While Collins cruised through the opening set of the match 6-1, she dropped the second 3-6 before suffering the same fate in the decisive third frame. The win over Collins, the top seed in the tournament, was Andreeva's first career win over a Top 20-ranked player.

"Every time I play this [level] of opponent I try not to think about [their ranking], because it puts more pressure on me," Andreeva said after the match, via WTA. "Can I do it? And, I have to take all my opportunities I get. But this time I was like, OK, I just hit the yellow ball and I don't care who I play."

While some may have predicted Collins to be visibly upset after the loss and run-in with the fans, that didn't appear to be the case after the match. Collin shook hands with Andreeva and the official, and even cracked a smile in the process.

As seen in the video, it was a small crowd in attendance for the match, which allowed the unruly group of fans to have their voices heard quite clearly throughout the contest.

Collins advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

