American Tennis Star Curses Out Iga Swiatek Over 'Insincere' Behavior During Olympic Match

American tennis star Danielle Collins, 30, is ending her final year as a pro on a fiery note.

Collins faced off against Polish tennis champ Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympics and stirred quite the on-court beef with her nemesis.

Despite losing because of dehydration, Collins had a mouthful for her competition this week and chewed out Swiatek during the match — sharing heated words during their post-game handshake.

Playing in her final season, Collins figured, why not?

Collins appeared genuinely ticked off by Swiatek's antics and the Olympic event organizers in the aftermath of her loss.

"I told Iga she didn’t have to be insincere about, you know, my injury," Collins shared, as relayed by the New York Post.

The American called out a fake injury that Swiatek played off earlier in the match after taking a tennis ball to the abdomen.

Swiatek clinched the opening set, 6-1, against Collins, but the American fought back with a second-set victory, 6-2. Swiatek was riding a 4-1 lead in the third set before Collins bowed out due to dehydration and injury.

Collins then called out Swiatek, whispering fighting words under her breath when the Polish player paused her serve, citing "crowd interference."

Collins labeled her opponent's behavior throughout the match as "insincere."

After the match, Collins shared a message with Swiatek, leaving her opponent bewildered by the close-up display of anger.

"There’s a lot that happens on camera, and there are a lot of people with a ton of charisma and come out and are one way on camera and another way in the locker room," Collins added. "And I just haven’t had the best experience, and I don’t really feel like anybody needs to be insincere. They can be the way that they are. I can accept that, and I don’t need the fakeness."

Collins also criticized the Olympic Games organizers for failing to supply players with "adequate water" on the court.

"It’s incredibly disappointing because you work so hard your whole life to make it to the Olympics," she said, "and this is my first and my last Olympics, and something like not having adequate water on the court. That’s really frustrating and it’s really sad."

