Daniel Ricciardo Announces Retirement, New Job With Ford Racing

Daniel Ricciardo has been on the proverbial beach since hopping out of his Racing Bulls (then known as VCARB) after last year's Singapore Grand Prix, but now the extremely popular, race-winning Aussie has made it official that his racing days are behind him.

And he already has a new job.

Ricciardo — an 8-time Grand Prix winner — announced on Friday that his days in the cockpit are over, but he's moving on to a new role as a Global Ambassador with Ford Racing.

"I wanted to write you all a quick note to coincide with some exciting news," Ricciardo wrote on the Ford website. "While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high, and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador."

This was a big announcement not just for Ricciardo, but also for Ford, as it coincided with the auto giant changing the name of its racing division from Ford Performance to Ford Racing.

Also interesting was that despite Ford returning to Formula 1 to partner with Red Bull Powertrains in 2026 — the company's first time back in the sport since they sold the Jaguar F1 Team to Red Bull — Ricciardo mentioned that his focus will not be on the series he's best known for being part of.

"I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers."

Raptor is Ford's off-road brand, with models like the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger being available in a Raptor model. The Raptor T1+ is also the car Ford used in its debut in the Dakar Rally this year, and finished third and fifth.

There had been a lot of wondering what would be next for Ricciardo after an unfortunate and unceremonious end to his F1 career, but he'll be great in this role.

Congrats to Danny Ric on a heck of a career and his next chapter!