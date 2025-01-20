Daniel Jones Was In Attendance For Saquon Barkley's Historic Performance Against Rams

Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones have maintained a friendship beyond their days as New York Giants.

Both players left NY in not-so-graceful ways, but the turbulent times in East Rutherford (including a contract standoff between the players) have not caused a rift between the two.

The Giants paid Jones while Barkley walked to join the Philadelphia Eagles, who played the Rams on Sunday in the Divisional Round matchup.

As it turns out, Jones, now a Minnesota Vikings backup, attended the playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field to watch his buddy put on a historic performance for the Eagles. As the New York Post relayed, Jones visited Philly and sat in a suite as Barkley's guest.

Saquon ran all over the LA Rams for 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Barkley's performance and Jones' attendance looked terrible for the Giants front office.

In 2025, two former New York franchise players will either suit up for the Eagles or be welcomed to home games in Philly with open arms.

Meanwhile, the Giants are clutching pearls over a third-overall draft pick, hoping they can land a franchise QB.

Barkley and Jones never expressed contempt for each other. However, in the eyes of the front office, the two had to be pitted against one another in contract negotiations as the team considered who to prioritize for a big contract.

In March 2023, Jones received a four-year, $160 million contract extension. The Giants released Jones during the 2024-25 season.

Last offseason, Barkley signed a friendly deal with the Giants' division rival. After a 2,000-yard rushing season, the payoff is certainly there for Philly and at the great expense of the G-Men.

