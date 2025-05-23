No Love Loss: Danica Patrick Says Relationship With Aaron Rodgers Was 'Emotionally Abusive'

Former race car driver Danica Patrick spoke out this week about her past relationship with superstar NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And she didn't exactly have the most positive things to say.

Patrick joined "The Sage Steele Show" on YouTube for a lengthy conversation about her career and personal life. And during the interview, said that the hardest thing she's ever gone through was the end of her relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

"The breakup with Aaron in 2020, because it was sudden," Patrick said when asked about her most painful experience. "It felt like it was my life. So when you live with somebody, it’s your whole life… And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing.

"Someone that you know, people could never imagine that I would lack any confidence, or belief in the simple things about who I am. Everything was torn to bits. He leaves a trail of blood. I don’t think I’m saying too much earth-shattering stuff after we — there’s been enough out there.

Patrick also explained that while the breakup was extremely difficult, it gave her the greatest "gift" as well.

Aaron Rodgers-Danica Patrick Relationship Didn't End Well

The couple broke up in July 2020 after two years together, with Patrick saying it was ultimately for the best because she was "…furthest from myself."

"But it gave me the greatest gift, which is myself. It gave me the greatest gift of how much I needed to show up for myself and take care of myself."

Both sides have since moved on, with Rodgers being much more private with his more recent relationships, and Patrick seemed to reveal a relationship in an Instagram post in September 2024.

Regardless of where they are now, it certainly doesn't seem like they'd be getting back together.